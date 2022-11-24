HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Serving those who serve us is the mission for the first responder ministry at one local church in Hendersonville.

A massive operation took place inside Long Hollow Church as hundreds of volunteers worked to ensure no law enforcement and first responders went without a warm meal on Thanksgiving.

The team of volunteers lead by Jordy Clark started early in the morning at Long Hollow Church, packing boxes of food for first responders all across Sumner County, parts of Metro Nashville, and even surrounding counties to ensure they all receive a warm Thanksgiving Day meal.

Clark said the team of volunteers began with only six volunteers seven years ago and has since grown to well over 300 volunteers.

Long Hollow Church came alongside the ministry several years ago and has sense offered their space and resources to help the ministry grow and serve more first responders.

Inside the warm cooked meal, first responders and law enforcement also found a hand written card from students at Elevate Enrichment Center in White House.

Clark said the ministry will meet again to do it all over again on Christmas Day and all volunteers are welcome to join.