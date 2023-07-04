HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sparklers and hot dogs are replaced by homemade signs and bracelets on this Fourth of July.

“The kids were just wanting to help however possible and I think this is the best way they know how,” said mother Naomi Boitor.

The love her children and cousins have for their grandparents is strong, strong enough for them to raise money to rebuild the place their grandparents Marinela and Ben Tarau once called home.

“I just got home like ten minutes after the fire started and I was shocked, so I started to cry,” said Marinela.

Ben was outside building a planter when he said one of the batteries from his power tool exploded.

“My charger was in flames,” he said. “It was like four to six feet of flames on my charger station where I had all my tools.”

It didn’t take long for their home to soon catch fire.

“Less than half an hour, everything goes,” said Marinela. “Like all the remodeling and everything that we did since we came…it was gone.”

But just as fast as their world changed, their community was even faster, ready to jump in and help.

“That’s huge,” said Boitor. “Just realizing we’re not alone in these situations is sometimes the biggest form of hope that we can receive.”

The grandkids’ support also surprised Marinela and Ben

“Without us knowing they showed up,” said Ben. “They showed up with a jar full of five dollar bills.”

In just two days, the children raised over $1,000 to help their grandparents rebuild their home.

Hard times aren’t easy to go through, but sometimes persistence and love can help make things just a little bit better.

“I think things can be replaced, but people can’t,” said Boitor “So that’s super important to remember all of that when you have such a huge loss.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with the rebuild process.

If you’d like to make a donation, click here.