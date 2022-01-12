HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A business owner in Hendersonville is pleading for help after a kitchen fire forced him to close his business for the foreseeable future. He says the damage will cost him tens of thousands of dollars.

Jamie Browning opened Carnival Food and More on Main St. about a year ago. He said it was his dream for years to open this business.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

He moved to Nashville from West Virginia and spent his savings to make it happen.

“I’m going to be honest with everybody, you know, I’m hurt. I’m sad. Depressed,” Browning said. “You know I’m hoping and praying because I’m a firm believer in God.”

He said he left work Monday night and thought he turned off the deep fryer. He came back later to learn he accidentally forgot to.

He’s spent the last few days trying to cope and think about the next steps but it hasn’t been easy. “This is too much. This is too much – on top of that, I’ve been homeless for six months. I’ve been sleeping in my car. Trying to keep the business up and running. So, I’m dealing with a lot of stuff right now.”

News 2 contacted the Hendersonville Fire Department to learn more about the cause but we haven’t heard back.

Browning tells News 2 it was a grease fire. He said at the time of the fire, he did not have insurance.

“I had insurance on the place but when I become homeless and had to cut back on bills,” he said. “I had to let that go to keep the cost down and now I regret letting insurance go, and that’s why we set up the GoFundMe account. “I made a huge mistake and I feel horrible about all of this.

A GoFundMe account was created to help him out. The goal is to raise about $40,000. He said it’s going take between $25,000 to $40,000 to get the business back up and running.

If you’d like to make a donation to help Browning, click here.