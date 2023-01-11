HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Later this year, it will be much easier to walk and bike along the lake in Hendersonville. The city broke ground Wednesday on the Sanders Ferry Greenway.

The multi-million dollar project includes more than a mile of greenway stretching from Main Street to Mallard Point Park.

(Courtesy: City of Hendersonville)

It also includes a three-mile bike path extending to Sanders Ferry Park.

“You’ll be able to walk for miles along Main Street to several schools, to the library, and just along Drake’s Creek. And you’ll be able to see the heart of the city without ever having to step on city streets,” said Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary.

(Courtesy: City of Hendersonville)

The $5.5 million project is paid for mostly with federal grants.

The mayor says that the project should be ready by fall.