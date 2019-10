HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a boat fire at a Hendersonville Marina.

Crews responded to the report of a boat fire Monday night at Anchor High Marina.

According to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, two people were cleaning their boat engine when chemicals being used cause the boat to catch fire.

Both individuals were taken to Vanderbilt Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials say.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.