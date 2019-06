Hemp’s versatility can be seen on store shelves in a variety of products.

From the flower, comes hemp pre-rolls, CBD oils, salves, and more.

Hemp’s fiber serves as one of the strongest and most durable of all natural fibers used in textiles.

There are also hemp plastics, pet products, and jewelry – local company CBD Hope Charms makes artwork from hemp key chains to bracelets.

Local products featured: CBD Hope Charms, Sticky Tomato