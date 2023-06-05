The modern acoustic guitar is descended from a long historical line of stringed instruments, including the lute, lyre, gittern and vihuela.

Memphis, TENN. (WKRN) – One group wants musicians here in Tennessee and around the world to have better access to mental health resources.

Tuff, The Unity of Faiths Foundation, is behind the initiative that just launched with this livestream event. It’s called Road to Memphis, but the goal is to connect cities that are famous for their music, including Nashville, Liverpool and England.

Here’s how it works: You enter the music contest online; take a mental health questionnaire; And if you need help, you are connected to three free counseling sessions.

This is the second year for the initiative. Last year’s was called the Road to Memphis, and organizers say the response was tremendous here in Tennessee.

“Last year, we had over 20,000 submissions from thirty countries. Over 4,000 people asked for mental health support, and 400 came from Tennessee, and gave them free mental health support,” said Dr. Shamender Talwar, co-founder, TUFF.

The music contest and mental health questionaire is open until October. If you would like to enter, click here.