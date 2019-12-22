Help find runaway juveniles in Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WKRN) – Hopkinsville police need help finding two runaway juveniles.

They were last seen together in the 900 block of Sanderson Drive around 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

Jarmya Gaino (glasses), 14, is 5’4”, 129lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

The second juvenile is Maylaiysha Mcgee, 14, who is 5’1”, 118lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Their clothing description and possible destination are unknown to the police. If you know where either of these juveniles are give Hopkinsville Police a call at 270-890-1300.