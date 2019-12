COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia Police need help finding a missing teenager.

Brooklyn Franklin, 15, was last seen at her home in Columbia wearing a gray sweatshirt and black leggings.

She is 5’4″ and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she may be in the Spring Hill area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727 or Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900.