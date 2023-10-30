MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police chase involving suspects accused of stealing rifles and body armor from an unknown law enforcement agency took place in Mt. Juliet Monday evening.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department (MJPD) posted on X — formerly known as Twitter — at 5:23 p.m. that officers were pursuing “heavily armed suspects.”

Officials said Mt. Juliet Guardian Shield alerted officers to a stolen car, which was also a suspect vehicle in the weapons theft from another Middle Tennessee community.

According to authorities, they tried to stop the suspects in Providence MarketPlace, but the car fled and led officers on a chase down S. Mt. Juliet Road to the Antioch area.

A witness told News 2 they were nearly hit by the getaway car on Mt. Juliet Road in front of Providence.

At 5:38 p.m., the MJPD announced the suspects evaded officers in the Antioch area off Hobson Pike, saying, “There is no longer an active pursuit.”

According to officials, an attempt to stop the car using spike strips was unsuccessful because the vehicle went off-road to avoid the spikes.

Once officers lost sight of the car on Hamilton Church Road, Mt. Juliet police said they notified the Metro Nashville Police Department since the vehicle was now in its jurisdiction.

News 2 has reached out to Metro police and other law enforcement agencies in the area for more information about this incident, but no additional details have been confirmed.