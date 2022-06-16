MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bonnaroo is welcoming people back to Middle Tennessee after COVID-19 caused a three year hiatus. This just so happens to come as a week-long heatwave spans across the area.

“My tent felt like a dutch oven,” Ethan Ratliff said. “I have this fan, and making sure I drink plenty of water.”

There are two types of Bonnaroo experiences, VIP and general admission. VIP provides campers with a deluxe tent that includes air conditioning and other amenities. This can cost as much as $3,500 per person.

General admission has campers pitching their own tents. Many people have come up with creative ways to keep their temporary homes cool.

“I put emergency blankets over my tent,” Clint Todd said. “They help deflect the sun a lot more than you would typically and creates a bit of an airflow vacuum through the tent.”

Bonnaroo also has hydration stations, ice stations, showers and other amenities to help people beat the heat. Several people told me they are making a concerted effort to stay hydrated.

