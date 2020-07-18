‘Heat emergency’ causes early voting locations to close to general public, only open to voters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Libraries serving as early voting locations in Nashville will be closed to the general public for heat indexes of over 100 degrees, according to the Davidson County Election Commission and The Nashville Public Library.

Libraries used for early voting for the August 6 election will be closed to the general public during the early voting period.

The locations will only serve those coming to vote from July 18 to August 1. This will help enforce social distancing.

We appreciate the flexibility of Nashville Public Library patrons and staff, as we navigate conducting an election during two health emergencies. Normally, voters can queue inside the library as they wait their turn to vote, but social distancing requirements limited that number. After Director Chief Swann, Nashville Fire Department/OEM declared a heat emergency on Friday, library leadership took immediate action to open their buildings and bring voters in from the heat. Jeff Roberts, Davidson County Administrator of Elections

The impacted sites include the following locations: the Bellevue, Bordeaux, Edmondson Pike, Green Hills, Hermitage, Madison, and Southeast branch locations. Early Voting is also being held at Belle Meade City Hall, Casa Azafrán Community Center, Goodlettsville Community Center, and the Howard Office Building. A complete schedule and maps to each site can be found here.

Poll Officials will be wearing PPE and hand sanitizer will be available. Voters are encouraged to wear face coverings, per Governor Lee’s Executive Order No. 54 and Metro Public Health Order 8.

