Heart donation connects Nashville woman with brother after death

A heart donation connects one Nashville woman to her brother, Adam Haan, who passed away suddenly six years ago.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Siblings, seven years apart, from childhood to adults, Kara Haan says the relationship with her brother Adam was always precious.

“Just knowing who Adam was as a person, he would’ve wanted the same thing,” Haan says.

Adam Haan passed away suddenly, in a tragic accident, six years ago. It rocked their Michigan community.

“Nine-hundred people came to his funeral which is just insane,” she says.

As he did in life, he did after, impacting so many. Adam’s heart would be donated. The man on the receiving end would later be there to help walk Kara down the aisle, at her wedding.

“It was a part of my brother living in Joe, and is carried on through Joe, so him being there was an extremely special memory, you really can’t put words to.”

A memory for Kara, her family and brother’s legacy, plus a new member of the family, Joe Grant.

“I thank God every day for this heart, and for them, for their family, and everybody,” says Grant.

Grant says he carries Adam’s heart with pride, and on that wedding day was treated like a brother, a son.

“When you’re lying there in the hospital and you’re darn near dead, you think your life is over, and they give you everything back again,” Grant says.

But because of organ donation, Grant now takes advantage of every additional minute of his life. The gift of life made possible by Kara Haan, and of course Adam, who also lives on.

“It provides comfort for me to think that when you lose somebody they don’t disappear into oblivion,” Haan says. “But their soul lives on and I truly believe that. I just feel him (Adam) so often.”

From loss to saving life, and love linking the two.

The ‘Be The Gift ‘ donor campaign helped save a record number of Tennesseans last year, thanks to organ donation. In the state, there are still more than 3,000 people waiting for a transplant.