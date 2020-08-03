Health department investigating East Nashville house party attended by hundreds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department is investigating a house party held over the weekend at an East Nashville home.

Videos circulated on social media showing the party on Fern Avenue Saturday night, billed as “Fashion House,” where hundreds of people appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.

Health department spokesperson Brian Todd said the department was made aware of the situation and they “are investigating,” but no further details were immediately released.

Metro councilman Sean Parker shared a video of the event Sunday on Twitter. He wrote: “Hey @NashvilleHealth @MNPDNashville I never did get a response to any of the emails I sent ~30 hours before this event.” Parker indicated he had contacted both agencies about the party the day prior.

News 2 has reached out to Nashville Mayor John Cooper for his reaction.

