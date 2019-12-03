Health Alert: Flu widespread in Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN)– Flu activity is as bad as it gets in Tennessee.

You can still protect yourself before it gets even worse.

It won’t make you sick.

The CDC says that the flu’s severity statewide has now being considered widespread, meaning it’s in all corners of Tennessee.

Dr. Donald Thompson with the Care Now Clinic in Murfreesboro said, “20 percent of the people I’ve seen today have had influenza or influenza.

The flu has come a full two weeks ahead of schedule this year.

Some are concerned that the flu vaccine will make you sick.

Doctors say that it won’t give you the flu.

Thompson said, “It cannot cause influenza, it does knock down your immune system a little bit because your body is building antibodies, so you will feel a little bit run down.”

However, it is the best way to protect yourself.

Doctors advise to get a flu shot as soon as possible, while there are plenty of doses available.

Once vaccinated, it takes about 2 weeks for the shot to kick in.