SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A witness described to News 2 the tense moments a gunman opened fire on police officers in Shelbyville.

After an early morning manhunt, Rosson Pickett is now behind bars, facing two counts of aggravated assault and felon in possession of a weapon charges.

Investigators say Pickett fired seven shots from a motel room at Best Western Celebration Inn on Madison Street. Two other people in that motel room were originally detained, but have since been released.

Philip Johnson was in the room and told News 2 he didn’t know the shooter, but had a friend staying in the room.

“He unloaded; pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,” Johnson told News 2.

The sound echoed in Johnson’s ears as he sat in shock.

“I was like at a standstill. ‘What do I do?’” he explained.

Johnson, fearful the gunman could turn on him, said he first hid in the closet and then the bathtub. Thoughts raced though his mind from the moment police first knocked on the door.

“Boom, boom, boom. We know who it is, it’s the police,” he said.

It’s when no one answered the door that Johnson said he knew something wasn’t right and then Rosson Pickett’s response raised concern as he aimed his gun at the door.

“If they come in that way I’m going to be ready for ‘em and in like a few minutes later and I hear the gunfire right next to me. ‘Boom, boom,’” Johnson explained.

He said he is now left with more questions than answers and is frustrated that his life was put in jeopardy.

“Why? ‘Why didn’t you answer the door?’ You know what, I’m so grateful that I’m holding back tears,” he said as he began to cry.

Johnson said he is counting his blessings that no one was hurt in the midst of the chaos.

“I don’t wish nothing on nobody, but it’s like this – you make your bed, you got to lay in it,” he said of the shooter.