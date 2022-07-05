HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to clear away hazardous materials after a rollover crash that happened in Houston County early Tuesday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene on Highway 149, according to the Montgomery County Fire Service.

(Courtesy: Montgomery County Fire Service)

(Courtesy: Montgomery County Fire Service) The driver of a truck carrying hazardous materials was transported to the hospital early Tuesday morning. (Courtesy: Montgomery County Fire Service)

The driver was reportedly transported to the hospital after the truck rolled over off the roadway.

No other information was immediately provided.