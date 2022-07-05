HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to clear away hazardous materials after a rollover crash that happened in Houston County early Tuesday morning.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene on Highway 149, according to the Montgomery County Fire Service.
The driver was reportedly transported to the hospital after the truck rolled over off the roadway.
No other information was immediately provided.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.