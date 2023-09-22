FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two men who they said made off with thousands of dollars’ worth of Lego sets.

The two alleged shoplifters were captured on surveillance footage as they entered the Cool Springs Target on Galleria Boulevard. Cameras then show one of the suspects leaving the store with a cart full of Lego sets and a pair of sunglasses on his face.

(Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

In total, police said they stole six Lego sets, estimated to be worth more than $1,500 altogether. The sunglasses were also reportedly stolen.

The men left the store in a grey Nissan Cube. There is a cash reward for anyone who might be able to identify them.

Franklin police also shared surveillance video Friday of a suspect that is believed to have stolen a Sam’s Club shopper’s wallet from her purse and then used her credit cards to purchase thousands in Cool Springs.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by clicking here.