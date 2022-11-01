MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old girl who has been missing for two days.

Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef was last seen in Mt. Juliet near the Benders Ferry Road area, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair. Officials say it’s unknown what Van Kleef may be wearing. The only item she may have taken with her is a wallet containing her ID and bank card.

Anyone who has seen Van Kleef or who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 444-1412.