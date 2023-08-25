RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who last spoke to her family almost two weeks ago.

Ashley Greenwood, 29, of Milton, was reported missing Tuesday, Aug. 22, to the sheriff’s office. However, according to Detective Sgt. Richard Brinkley, the last time Greenwood had contact with her family was on Aug. 12.

Greenwood’s mother told investigators she spoke to her daughter on the phone on Aug. 11 to make plans for the weekend, and then texted her on Aug. 12. However, Greenwood reportedly stopped answering messages and did not show up to meet her as planned.

“We are only concerned about her welfare,” Brinkley said. “We want to make sure she is OK.”

Detectives believe Greenwood may be driving a gray 2023 Nissan Rogue SUV with the license plate number 40EM696, and she could be in the Nashville area. The sheriff’s office said she has been placed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Greenwood is 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has any information about her location is asked to call Detective David Ashburn at 615-904-3022.