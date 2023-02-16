MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been missing for several days.

Emily Carlson, 25, was last seen leaving her home on Monday, Feb. 13 after making “suicidal statements” to a former employer, according to the MPD.

Police said she left her phone at home but may be carrying a Vans backpack with cats on it and a purple purse.

Carlson has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Anyone who sees her or has any information on her disappearance is asked to contact Detective James Arrington with the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 629-201-5522.