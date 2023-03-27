WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Haliey Wells was last seen between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15 at her home on West Green Hill Road in McMinnville, according to the sheriff’s office.

Haliey Wells (Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said Wells sent a text message to a family member saying that she was having a difficult time dealing with the death of her father and was with a friend.

However, her family has not heard from Wells since, and the sheriff’s office said her phone appears to be turned off. Investigators noted that Wells does not have a vehicle.

Wells is 5’2″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes and dark shoulder length hair with purple streaks.

Anyone who has information on Haliey Wells or her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Calvin Hammond at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 931-259-7040 or the Warren County E-911 non-emergency number at 931-668-7000.