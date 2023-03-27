WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for almost two weeks.
Haliey Wells was last seen between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15 at her home on West Green Hill Road in McMinnville, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said Wells sent a text message to a family member saying that she was having a difficult time dealing with the death of her father and was with a friend.
However, her family has not heard from Wells since, and the sheriff’s office said her phone appears to be turned off. Investigators noted that Wells does not have a vehicle.
Wells is 5’2″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes and dark shoulder length hair with purple streaks.
UNSOLVED TENNESSEE: Find more of the state’s cold cases, missing persons, and other mysteries →
Anyone who has information on Haliey Wells or her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Calvin Hammond at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 931-259-7040 or the Warren County E-911 non-emergency number at 931-668-7000.