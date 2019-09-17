Have ewe seen me? Missing sheep story catches fire on Facebook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Should you stop by Percy Warner Park this week, you might spot an ewe, or an amateur ewe wrangler.

Hundreds have joined the quest online. In fact, the sheep has been dubbed the ‘Belle-Ewe’. Owner Philip Lakin from East Tennessee changed his search strategy Monday.

“I came back with a couple ewes, trailer, and a pen,” he explained. “I’m hoping she’ll see these critters here, and be attracted, wanting to go home.”

It started nearly two weeks ago, at the Highland Festival at Percy Warner.

MORE: Ewe still on the loose in Bellevue

Philip says it was during a sheep dog competition that the stray got away.

“Apparently one of my ewes got spooked and she headed for the hills,” he added.

What followed is a Facebook frenzy, with photos and videos shared daily.

The problem is, the sightings are rare, and the sheep is shy.

Philip is asking all who spot her to document the sighting, and contact him through the Belle-Ewe Facebook page which has over 700 members presently.

Philip says he’s been told, he must remain with his pen 24-7 at the park, so for the time being, Percy Warner will be home.

He says as long as the ewe is missing, he’ll lean on Bellevue for support.

“Their intestinal fortitude, their diligence, their attention to duty has just been outstanding,” said Philip “I can’t say enough good things about the people of Bellevue.”