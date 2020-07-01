Hattie B’s employee tests positive for COVID-19, restaurant closes for sanitation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hattie B’s said one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday, releasing the following statement:

The health and safety of our staff and guests is our number one priority. After learning today an employee at our restaurant at 5209 Charlotte Avenue tested positive for COVID-19, we are now closed. We will reopen after all precautionary measures have been taken, including staff testing and a deep sanitation assisted by a professional cleaning company.

The employee, who worked in the back-of-house and did not engage with guests, last worked on Monday, June 22. Please check back here for updates. Thank you.

Hattie B’s, 5209 Charlotte Avenue

