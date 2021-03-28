Harpeth River overflows, floods roads and homes in south Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Sunday people in South Davidson County and parts of Williamson County woke up to rushing water in their neighborhood.

This weekends storms dumped several inches of water across Middle Tennessee, causing the Harpeth River to rise.

“We took everything in the first floor and packed it up and put it over the garage or upstairs and sat on the back porch as it creeped up,” Brett Baier said.

John Salaway couldn’t believe how much water he saw Sunday morning when he walked out his front door.

“This is amazing. I can’t believe the amount of water we have here. It shook the whole house every time it thundered and lightninged. You know, it was pretty bad,” Salaway said.

The rushing waters also swept away a Nashville fire truck on Old Harding Pike near Morton Mill as firefighters raced to a rescue call.

A fire department spokesperson tells News 2 all of their personnel made it out of the sinking fire engine safely.

James Connally drove around South Nashville this afternoon to look at the damage from a safe distance and reminisced on the massive flood from nearly 11 years ago.

“Even the big, bad flood we had 10 years ago or something…it wasn’t this bad,” Connally said. “It’s mind boggling really to think this much water has accumulated here like this.”