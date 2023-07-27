HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been almost two decades since a young couple left their Hardin County home to go shopping and mysteriously disappeared.

Then 17-year-old Kristina Branum and her 21-year-old boyfriend, Christopher Mittendorf, have been missing since July 27, 2006. Their case is among more than a dozen cold cases across the state that have stumped investigators for years.

Local authorities and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began searching for the Hardin County couple on Aug. 1, 2006 after their car was found abandoned more than 50 miles away in Lawrence County, according to reports by the TBI.

Kristina Branum and Christopher Mittendorf (Courtesy: TBI)

They were last seen about five days earlier at their home in the 15000 block of Highway 64 in Savannah. According to investigators, the couple left to go shopping and were never seen again.

New clothes from their shopping trip were later found at their home, but Branum and Mittendorf were not there. Some people have reported seeing Branum and Mittendorf in the years since their disappearances. However, none of the sightings have been confirmed.

They would both now be in their 30s. When she was last seen, Branum had brown hair, a naval piercing and a tattoo of a rose on her right hip. She is around 5’2″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Investigators said she may also go by the nickname “Kris.”

An age progressed photo of Kristina Branum. (Courtesy: TBI)

Mittendorf was last seen wearing a T-shirt with a design on the front, Old Navy blue jeans and a white baseball cap. He has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He also has a scar caused by a burn on his left hand between his thumb and forefinger.

Anyone who has seen Kristina Branum or Christopher Mittendorf or who has more information is asked to contact the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at 731-925-3377, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. To view a list of other decades-old missing persons cases in the state, click here.