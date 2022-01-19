Happy Birthday, Dolly Parton! Tennessee’s favorite daughter turns 76 on Jan. 19, 2022.

Dolly Parton is an international icon, with a successful career as a singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman. The native east Tennessean was born on January 19, 1946, in a one-room cabin in Sevier County as one of 12 children. Parton turned 76 Wednesday, and throughout her life, she has contributed a long list of work toward the betterment of her home state.













Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash are shown at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., in 1978. (AP Photo)

Country Music stars Dolly Parton, left, and Minnie Pearl, right, are seen at the Country Music Awards show in October 1977, Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo)

(ABC)

Dolly Parton speaks in the press room after winning the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

DOLLY PARTON’S HEARTSTRINGS. Source: Netflix

Dolly Parton performs at the 39th Annual Country Music Association Awards, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2005, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Country music singer Willie Nelson, left, is congratulated by presenter and singer Dolly Parton as he receives the entertainer of the year award at the 13th annual Country Music Association awards show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, Tenn., Oct. 9, 1979. (AP Photo)



FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The CMAs announced Monday, August 19, 2019 that “special guest hosts” Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will join Carrie Underwood during the Nov. 13 event. The organization says the show will celebrate “legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Kenny Rogers, left, and Dolly Parton walk the red carpet of the “All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration” at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Dolly Parton reads “The Little Engine that Could” in the first episode of her 10-part YouTube series “Goodnight with Dolly.” (Source: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library / YouTube)

Dolly Parton, left, performs “God Only Knows”, “There Was Jesus”, and “Faith” at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)



NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton perform onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 05: Singer/actress Dolly Parton arrives at the 78th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre March 5, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Actor Lily Tomlin (L) and recording artist Dolly Parton backstage at The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_010 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TNT)

Lily Tomlin (L), Dolly Parton (C) and Jane Fonda speak during the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: Dolly Parton attends the Variety and Women In Film’s 2017 Pre-Emmy Celebration at Gracias Madre on September 15, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 23: Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, and Dolly Parton attend the 11th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM)

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 23: Dolly Parton accepts the Gary Haber Lifting Lives Award onstage during the 11th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Honoree Dolly Parton (L) and recording artist Katy Perry perform onstage during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 13: Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton during the promotion of Dolly Parton’s new album ‘Blue Smoke’ at the Tonight Show on May 13, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Webster PR)

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 09: ***EXCLUSIVE*** Singer/songwriters Dolly Parton, George Jones and Wynonna Judd backstage at Parton’s “Live From London” DVD premiere party at the Tracking Room on November 9, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 26: Kenny Chesney, and Dolly Parton speak at the TJ Martell Honors Gala, Nashville at Hutton Hotel on March 26, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for TJ Martell Foundation)

20th May 1977: Country music queen Dolly Parton is back in London after performing at the King’s Theatre, Glasgow, at a Scottish Royal Jubilee Television Special in the presence of the Queen, she now commences on a tour of Britain and the continent. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 3: Dolly Parton arrives at The 29th Annual Kennedy Center Honors December 3, 2006 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD – OCTOBER 26: Singer Reba McEntire (L) and Dolly Parton perform at the Country Music Television’s CMT Giants honoring Reba McEntire at the Kodak Theatre on October 26, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Singer Dolly Parton, Nov. 10, 1982. (AP Photo/Humphrey)

Actresses Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, from left, join Country Music singer Dolly Parton, right, in front of a mural advertising their motion picture “9 to 5” at the premiere night in Beverly Hills, Calif., on December 12, 1980. (AP Photo)

The eight-time Grammy winner sang her way into the hearts of many Americans with songs such as “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You,” and more. Her film career includes notable movies 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias, and Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, a made-for-TV film based on her childhood. In 1986, Silver Dollar City became Dollywood, as Parton added the popular theme park operation to her list of projects.

Parton’s Imagination Library, inspired by her father’s inability to read, has provided free books for children through age 5 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and Republic of Ireland. To date, Dolly’s library has provided 172,752,307 books to children.