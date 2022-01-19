Happy Birthday, Dolly Parton! Tennessee’s favorite daughter turns 76 on Jan. 19, 2022.
Dolly Parton is an international icon, with a successful career as a singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman. The native east Tennessean was born on January 19, 1946, in a one-room cabin in Sevier County as one of 12 children. Parton turned 76 Wednesday, and throughout her life, she has contributed a long list of work toward the betterment of her home state.
The eight-time Grammy winner sang her way into the hearts of many Americans with songs such as “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You,” and more. Her film career includes notable movies 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias, and Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, a made-for-TV film based on her childhood. In 1986, Silver Dollar City became Dollywood, as Parton added the popular theme park operation to her list of projects.
Parton’s Imagination Library, inspired by her father’s inability to read, has provided free books for children through age 5 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and Republic of Ireland. To date, Dolly’s library has provided 172,752,307 books to children.