1  of  2
Breaking News
Police capture 3rd escaped Nashville teen after pursuit One person life-flighted after shooting in La Vergne
Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville Saturday Edition

HAPPENING NOW: Where you can watch the Nashville Christmas Parade

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 92nd Annual Nashville Christmas Parade is set for Saturday morning (Dec. 7th, 2019) in downtown Nashville.

It starts at the corner of 1st Avenue North and Brandon Street at 8:30 am, with on-air coverage beginning at 9 am.

Neil Orne, Nikki Burdine, and Jared Plushnick, are co-hosting the event with Lily Hensiek, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Ambassador and Hometown Hero.

You’ll be able to watch the Nashville Christmas Parade on News 2 from 9 – 11 am. The special will also be streaming on WKRN.com. You’ll also be able to view an alternate angle of the parade on wkrn.com.

For a full list of performers, road closures, and more on this year’s parade, click here.

Join us!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar