HAPPENING NOW: Where you can watch the Nashville Christmas Parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 92nd Annual Nashville Christmas Parade is set for Saturday morning (Dec. 7th, 2019) in downtown Nashville.

It starts at the corner of 1st Avenue North and Brandon Street at 8:30 am, with on-air coverage beginning at 9 am.

Neil Orne, Nikki Burdine, and Jared Plushnick, are co-hosting the event with Lily Hensiek, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Ambassador and Hometown Hero.

You’ll be able to watch the Nashville Christmas Parade on News 2 from 9 – 11 am. The special will also be streaming on WKRN.com. You’ll also be able to view an alternate angle of the parade on wkrn.com.

