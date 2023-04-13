CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities recovered a handgun from a student at Cumberland County High School Thursday afternoon.

According to the Crossville Police Department, just before 1 p.m. Thursday Cumberland County High School administrators were made aware that a student was possibly carrying a gun on campus. The campus was immediately placed on “hard lock down.”

A School Resource Officer found and detained the student shortly after the initial report was made. The SRO found an unloaded handgun with the student and safely secured it, according to police.

The lockdown has since been lifted.