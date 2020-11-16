Hand-made masks still needed at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Since the beginning of the pandemic, patients and non-clinical staff at Vanderbilt have been the recipients of volunteer-made masks – more is needed.

News 2 spoke with Angela Purinton, the Associate Program Manager of Volunteer Services at Vanderbilt Health, about this need. “The need is ongoing and the community, the Nashville community, the patients that are coming in, still need that assistance, still need that help.”

They are asking for masks in different sizes – ones for both adults and children. Detailed instructions are available online on the VUMC website.

There are two locations where you can drop off masks. Hand-sewn masks can be dropped off between 8a.m.-4:30p.m. in a plastic bin under the portico at Entrance A, Vanderbilt One Hundred Oaks. Donations for Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital can be dropped off at the hospital’s Surgery Center entrance. Items can be placed in a plastic bin Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

For those who are unable to make masks, there are other ways to help. “In the meantime, though, we certainly have all these different ways that people can contribute outside of coming to the hospital and giving time,” added Purinton. “With their masks donations, with food, and our children’s hospital has an Amazon wish list for donations to the hospital for the holidays coming up.”