HAMPSHIRE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family of four watched their house go up in flames Tuesday morning in Hampshire after a heating pad caught fire on their front porch. Thankfully, all four people who lived in the home made it out safely. No one was hurt.

This happened at a home on Cathey’s Creek Road not far from Dry Fork Road. The fire started around 6:30 Tuesday morning on the front porch.

Fire crews faced a challenge while battling the flames. Crews had trouble getting their trucks to the house because it sat on a hill. They had to pull a line up the dirt driveway up to spray the house on the hill.

Fire officials say a heating blanket caught fire. No one was trapped at any point.

The family said they will be staying with other family members in Spring Hill until they figure out their next step.