ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – There were some anxious moments at an Ashland City fire hall Wednesday night after a man allegedly smashed the front door with a hammer.

Surveillance footage from Fire Hall 2 in Ashland City shows a man, identified as 48-year-old Charles David Glover, arriving at the front door with a fishing pole in one hand and a hammer in the other.

Glover then rang the doorbell; when a firefighter came to the door, the two spoke for a moment before the firefighter retrieved a bottled of water for the man and handed it Glover.

Approximately 20 seconds after Glover was given the bottle of water, he reportedly smashed the glass of the front door with a hammer, shattering the window.

The firefighters called Ashland City police who quickly arrived.

“Drop the water bottle!” officers hollered before taking Glover into custody without much incident.

During the arrest, Glover admitted to using methamphetamine.

“Two days ago I did a little meth. Two days ago,” he said.

Later in the arrest, Glover asked the officers if they were going to kill him, and even queried if they were going to eat him.

According to the treatment advocacy center, people with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed during a police encounter than other civilians approached by law enforcement.

Cpl. Devin Mabry of the Ashland City Police Department said he’s proud of his officers because situations like this can be unpredictable and volatile.

“Thankfully he did not have a hammer in his hand when our officers arrived, and I think this is a perfect example of what we can face any day at any time with someone who is having a mental crisis or on drugs, or maybe a combo of both,” Mabry said.

Glover reportedly told officers that people were after him and claimed to have seen people who were not there.

“In a situation like this, it is unpredictable, absolutely unpredictable. I think it is a great testament to the officer’s patience and training who got there and handled it as quickly and efficiently as they did,” Mabry said.

Deputy Fire Chief Derek Noe arrived at the fire hall Wednesday night shortly after the incident. He told News 2 the incident should serve as a reminder for all first responders.

“After looking at the video, to stress to our guys, reiterate, we’ve had this before. Be aware of your surroundings. You don’t know what the person beside you is going through in their mind…we try and keep the situation as calm as we can. Normally, our demeanor goes off on them, translates, they act like we do, so if we stay calm, they stay calm,” Noe said.

Glover is charged with public intoxication and vandalism and is being held in the Cheatham County Jail on a $4,000 bond.

Cheatham County investigators familiar with Glover told News 2 he has a long history of drug issues and failure to appear in court citations.