‘Hamilton’ lottery offers $10 tickets to performances at TPAC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A digital lottery will be available for every performance of Hamilton at the Tennessee Performance Arts Center.

Hamilton will be playing at TPAC from December 31 through January 19, 2020.

The lottery opens on December 29 at 11 a.m. for the first performance on December 31. Lotteries for every show after that will be available two days before each performance.

You can find directions on how to enter from TPAC below:

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

The lottery will open at 11:00 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9:00 a.m. the day prior to the performance.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between Noon and 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in central time zone.

For additional rules on the digital lottery click HERE.