Hagerty raises another $1.5M in Tennessee US Senate bid

Tennessee Republican Bill Hagerty’s campaign says he raised more than $1.5 million last quarter in his contested race for an open U.S. Senate seat.

The campaign said Thursday that Hagerty ended the quarter that concluded Dec. 31 with more than $3 million cash remaining.

The former U.S. ambassador to Japan faces trauma surgeon Manny Sethi in the Republican primary in August. Sethi’s campaign has not released his campaign finance totals for the last quarter yet.

Sethi ended September with about $2 million in cash left. Democratic candidate James Mackler likewise hasn’t released fourth-quarter campaign finance totals yet.