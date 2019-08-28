Hadley Park shooting witnesses make panicked 911 calls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a local park that left two people hurt and sent hundreds scrambling to safety.

News 2 obtained 9-1-1 calls made by witnesses at the scene in Hadley Park Saturday evening.

Wednesday morning, Metro Police said they are still trying to find out who started shooting.

Detectives interviewed several people but have not gotten a description of a suspect.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night when there were 1,500 to 2,000 people at Hadley Park.

Park Police Captain Chris Taylor told News 2 officers noticed the event being promoted, but it was not permitted so the park was secured with the gates chained the night before.

He said people were turned away Saturday afternoon but a group returned later that night and drove around the gates.

We’re told people in the crowd scattered when they heard gunshots, but two victims were already hit.

“Somebody just got shot in Hadley park. I need an ambulance to come quick please,” one caller reported. “We were at a.. uhh.. a cookout and they got to shootin’ at a cookout. Two people are hurt.”

Other people called in the the same report with panic in their voices.

“He got shot! We was out here just having fun and somebody got shot!” another caller reported.

People tried getting help for those who were hurt.

“Keep breathing. Keep your eyes open,” the caller is heard saying. “I have somebody shot at Hadley Park. Can you come by TSU please please! Hadley Park Please!”

Police say the two victims had minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

Metro Parks Police are trying to find whoever hosted the event at Hadley Park and said they will always try to prevent unsanctioned events, especially when alcohol is involved.