Habitat for Humanity to celebrate six ribbon cuttings Sunday in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville is celebrating 6 ribbon cuttings Sunday.
It’s happening at 2 p.m. at Park Preserve.
Six ribbon cuttings will take place for Habitat families and sponsors.
The future Habitat families represent a cross section of Nashville’s affordable housing storyline and current affordable housing crisis.
To request an application or to receive more information about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, call 615-254-HOME (4663) or visit http://www.habitatnashville.org/davidson.