Gunshots fired from moving car in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Wilson County are investigating the circumstances surrounding an apparent drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning that also involved a crash.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1 a.m. to Harkreader Road near Central Pike where a resident told deputies he heard several gunshots outside of his home, followed by a wreck on nearby Lohman Road.

When deputies arrived at the home, they said they located at least five shell casings in the road, as well as a bullet hole in the resident’s vehicle.

Deputies were able to locate the crash scene on Lohman Road near Harkreader Road, but no one was around. A witness reported seeing three males and a female run up Beckwith Road from Central Pike, the sheriff’s office revealed.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact Wilson County Crimestoppers at 615-444-5245.