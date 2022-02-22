ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A single gunshot fired outside a Metro middle school Monday afternoon prompted a lockdown.

During the normal dismissal time around 3:55 p.m., Antioch Middle School, located at 5050 Blue Hole Road, went into a lockdown after school employees reportedly heard a gunshot nearby while students were still inside the building. According to police, a witness said they saw a male suspect fire the shot up into the air while standing on the side of the road in between the school and a public park.

Officers said they found the suspect, Kedan Desvignes, 30, on the side of the road in front of Lighthouse Christian School, located at 5100 Blue Hole Road, gesturing erratically while holding a cell phone. Once stopped, police said Desvignes emptied his pockets, throwing a pistol and a liquor bottle to the ground.

A warrant said Desvignes told officers he had just purchased the bottle of liquor, then walked to the park near Antioch Middle School to do something he claims he “could not tell police about while on camera.”

Desvignes was taken into custody and is now faced with multiple charges, including carrying a weapon on school property.