MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Millersville police arrested three men from Indianapolis, Indiana Wednesday morning, taking guns and drugs off the interstate.

It happened at around 3:30 Wednesday morning on Interstate 65 South. That’s where officers clocked the suspects driving 93 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone down the ridge.

Dash camera video shows Officer Johnathan Lassiter stopping the Nissan Maxima. The 22-year-old driver, identified as Brandon Hall, admitted he had drugs and a loaded pistol under the seat.

“All three of them put their hands, on the back seat, the dash, and the driver left them on the steering wheel. And they looked at me and said, ‘We are not going to move. We are not going to do anything,'” Officer Lassiter said.

All three men got out of the car without incident. Officers searched the car and found three loaded handguns inside.

Officers also seized more than a pound of vacuum sealed marijuana. Some of the drugs were labeled, including one called “Wedding Cake”. Investigators also found a bulk container of liquid codeine.

“The only thing I can think is, it’s from a pharmacy. That is a lot of codeine,” Officer Lassiter said.

Brandon Hall, left, Syrr Gibbs and Nicholas Wilburn (Source: Millersville Police Department)

Officers also confiscated close to $1,500 dollars in cash.

Once at the police department, the men were relatively quiet, but the trio did say they were on their way to Atlanta.

Officers say Hall is a rapper. The other two men, identified as Syrr Gibbs and Nicholas Wilburn, are his friends.

By mid morning, the trio was lead from the Millersville police department and loaded into waiting police vehicles for the short ride to the Sumner County Jail.

Each man is charged with possession of drugs for resale and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. All are under a $100,000 bond.

“It’s unusual they would tell me they had loaded firearms in the car, especially with a felony amount of marijuana. I’m thankful they did. It kept me safe. It kept everyone safe, including the other officers who were with me safe,” Officer Lassiter adds.

Police tell News 2 the weapons are not stolen. Where they got a bulk container of codeine still under investigation.