GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are faced with multiple charges, including a felony drug offense after they were taken into custody in Goodlettsville Sunday night.

According to a warrant, a witness saw Ray Leath, 31, and Jessica Merritt, 30, nodding off in their vehicle while purchasing their order at Starbucks located at 330 Cartwright Street. Police responded and conducted a traffic stop.

A warrant said Leath appeared to be reaching for something during the stop, and police were then given permission to search the vehicle. Officers then allegedly seized two handguns that were found under the driver’s seat, as well as a black backpack with $14,015 inside. Responding officials said there was also a safe in the backseat.

Inside the safe, there were two syringes, digital scales, and 6.3 grams of a powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine and heroin, the warrant also stated.

Officers later learned Leath had an active warrant in Sumner County. Both were taken into custody and charged.