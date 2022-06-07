NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hendersonville man was taken into custody after police said fired a shot at homeowners after he rammed two vehicles in Hendersonville over the weekend.

Hendersonville police said it happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday near Cumberland Shores Drive. Authorities said James “Jim” Petersen Jr. drove into two different vehicles, ramming them at the residence. When two people came out to check on Petersen, police said he got out and fired a shot in their direction before he left the scene.

James “Jim” Petersen Jr. (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

No injuries were reported. Petersen was later arrested and has since been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and failing to report an accident. He is scheduled to be in court on July 27.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303. Tipsters can also call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113, or submit a tip via the P3 Tips Mobile App.