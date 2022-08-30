HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Parents of students at one Sumner County school were surprised to receive an alert Tuesday afternoon after an incident during school hours.

A student at Beech High School is now facing disciplinary action after a gun was found in their backpack.

Sumner County Schools officials say a student reported to the administration that they believed another student had “something dangerous” in their backpack.

A School Resource Officer and another administration member searched the student in question within minutes and found a gun.

Officials say no threats were made against the school or any students.

The student will now face charges from local law enforcement along with disciplinary action from the school district.

One Beech High School parent reached out to News 2, saying she was not alerted to the incident until a message was sent out to all parents Tuesday evening. She questioned why parents were not alerted sooner, as the incident happened during school hours.

In a statement to News 2, a Sumner County Schools spokesperson said school administration and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, “completed a full threat assessment, per district protocol.”