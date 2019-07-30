Gun, fireworks found in luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old passenger at Nashville International Airport was charged after reportedly refusing to give up a gun found in his luggage.

An airport police officer was flagged down around 11:30 p.m. Sunday by an airport employee who stated a man wearing a tank top and shorts had a gun in his bag.

Police identified the man as Edgar Salas and said he was located before he cleared security.

An officer said Salas consented to a search of his baggage, where the officer found a gun, six packs of fireworks and two loaded magazines with ammunition.

Salas did not have a valid handgun carry permit, investigators said.

He was given the opportunity to voluntarily surrender the firearm or receive a misdemeanor citation and appear in court.

Salas became upset, used repeated profanity and refused to give up his gun, police said.

Officers advised he admitted to having several alcoholic beverages prior to being dropped off at the airport by an Uber.

Salas was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, handling a weapon while under the influence and public intoxication.