Gun ‘accidentally’ fired inside Tennessee Tech VP’s office, police say

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A gun was accidentally fired inside the office of Tennessee Tech’s vice president last month, according to campus police.

A Tennessee Tech police report obtained by News 2 indicates officers responded the afternoon of March 25 to Dr. Kevin Braswell’s office at University Advancement on a report of an “accidental discharge of a firearm.”

The report states Dr. Braswell, who had a carry permit and authorization to carry the gun on campus, told officers he put his weapon on a table earlier in the day, and when he got up to holster it, he “possibly got his finger near the trigger.”

Officers observed a small crater on the floor near Dr. Braswell’s desk and chair leg, according to the police report. An area of Dr. Braswell’s pants appeared to be “grazed,” as well.

Dr. Braswell stated he would notify the university’s president of the incident, police said.

In a statement, a Tennessee Tech spokesperson said Wednesday “the university is aware of the incident and followed university policy to address the situation.”