GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Guests got to be part of an unforgettable prom experience on Friday evening as Gallatin became the centerstage for a worldwide event.

On Friday, Night to Shine celebrated its ninth anniversary inviting hundreds of individuals with special needs to celebrate a night of royalty in Gallatin.

Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is hosted annually by hundreds of host churches around the globe on the Friday before Valentine’s Day.

Source: WKRN

Founder Tim Tebow says the event focuses on those with special needs and aims to be a special night where all can feel celebrated.

“This one night is an incredible moment when Faith, Hope and Love will be shared – a night when Queens and Kings will be celebrated and know their worth, value, and significance through the love of Christ. I love all the ministry we do at the foundation, but Night to Shine holds a special place in my heart,” said Tebow.

Guests and their caretakers were treated with the whole prom rundown of fancy gowns and tuxes, hair and makeup, flowers and dinner.

Country singer Walker Hayes even made a surprise appearance and performed for the crowd.

Nearly two hundred people of all ages with special needs walked the red carpet and were all crowned as queens and kings to close out the evening.

This is the sixth year for Northfield Church to host the event. To learn more about Night to Shine, click here.