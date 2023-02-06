LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a fire led to evacuations at a motel in Lawrenceburg.

On Sunday, Lawrenceburg firefighters were dispatched to the David Crockett Motel in the 500 block of East Gaines Street just after 6:30 p.m. to respond to a commercial fire.

Courtesy: Lawrenceburg Fire Department

Upon arrival, the first arriving units observed flames and heavy smoke coming from the south side of the structure.

Fire crews evacuated the rooms with occupants in the building on fire with help from the Lawrenceburg Police Department.

According to Lawrenceburg Fire Chief Jay Moore, fire personnel performed an aggressive attack and contained the fire to the room of origin and directly above it.

No injuries to any occupants or fire personnel were reported. New Prospect, Ethridge, and Gandy Fire Departments assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal office. No other information was immediately released.