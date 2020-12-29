Guests displaced after fire at Hermitage motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least 26 guests were evacuated from a Hermitage motel after a fire broke out late Monday night, the city’s fire department said.

Nashville firefighters responded around 11:20 p.m. to the Select Inn Hermitage on Old Hickory Boulevard, which is just off Interstate 40.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy smoke pouring from the building.

Guests were evacuated from the motel and offered “temporary housing” at a neighboring motel, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.