PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Portland police located a non-verbal child Tuesday morning at a market and were searching for her guardian or caretaker.

The girl was located at Jackpot Market, located just off Highway 31 West.

Portland girl found
(Courtesy: Portland Police Department)

Portland police later reported the girl’s guardian was located. No additional information was released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.