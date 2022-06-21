PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Portland police located a non-verbal child Tuesday morning at a market and were searching for her guardian or caretaker.
The girl was located at Jackpot Market, located just off Highway 31 West.
Portland police later reported the girl’s guardian was located. No additional information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.