NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are searching for one child that was reportedly part of a group of juveniles who escaped from a youth treatment center Saturday night in Donelson.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said around 8:30 p.m. a group of four children overpowered a guard at Rosewood Youth Academy and escaped. The four juveniles then reportedly stole a car from an employee at the facility then drove to Wilson County.

MNPD said the employee followed the car full of escapees before it crashed. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Department was able to then capture three of the four juveniles.

Metro police said it took about three hours before they were notified about the escape.

This is not the first time this facility has experienced issues with escapees. Earlier this year, three runaways were reported from the facility. In 2019, there were five different instances of escapees.

Officials with the Department of Children’s Services said the Rosewood Youth Academy is not a facility with locks and barbed wire. It is a facility where kids in state custody receive mental health treatment.