GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — While responding to calls about possible explosions around a Grundy County bank on Wednesday, law enforcement said they found the source of the commotion.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Citizens Tri-County Bank in Palmer on Wednesday, Dec. 27 in reference to explosions in the area that had damaged the bank. The Grundy County Dispatch Center reportedly received multiple calls about the same incident.

Authorities said they arrived at the scene and made contact with the individuals suspected of causing the disturbance, who were cooperative with the investigation and provided all of the requested information.

The explosion in question was actually large amounts of Tannerite being shot by a rifle, officials said.

On Friday, Dec. 29, the sheriff’s office announced that one person was issued a misdemeanor citation for vandalism and released with a court date following the incident.